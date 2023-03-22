Watch A Trailer For HBO’s Jason Isbell Documentary Running With Our Eyes Closed

Jason Isbell is the subject of the next entry in HBO’s Music Box documentary series, which premiered in 2021 with docs about Kenny G, Woodstock ’99, Alanis Morissette, and more. Isbell’s is the first entry in the series in over a year, and it’s called Running With Our Eyes Closed.

The film was directed by Sam Jones, and it follows the creation of Isbell’s 2020 album Reunions. It features interviews with Isbell, his wife Amanda Shires, and others like Chad Gamble, Sadler Vaden, Jimbo Hart, Derry DeBorja, Patterson Hood, Dave Cobb, and more.

Running With Our Eyes Closed — named after a song on Reunions — will premiere on HBO on April 7. Watch a trailer for it below.

Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit are gearing up to release another new album, Weathervanes, in June. They shared its lead single “Death Wish” from it last month.