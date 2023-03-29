Lana Del Rey Engaged To Former Jack Antonoff Bandmate Evan Winiker
Lots of great news in Lana Land these days. Just days after releasing the critically acclaimed new album Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to fellow musician and talent manager Evan Winiker. (Last summer, Del Rey hard-launched her relationship with Salem frontman Jack Donoghue on Instagram, though that now appears to be over.)
In addition to being a managing partner of talent agency Range Media Partners (where he works with MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Walk Off The Earth), Winiker previously played in New Jersey indie-rock project Steel Train with Jack Antonoff. Antonoff, of course, worked on Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Congrats to the happy couple!