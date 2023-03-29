Lana Del Rey Engaged To Former Jack Antonoff Bandmate Evan Winiker

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

News March 29, 2023 7:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Lana Del Rey Engaged To Former Jack Antonoff Bandmate Evan Winiker

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

News March 29, 2023 7:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Lots of great news in Lana Land these days. Just days after releasing the critically acclaimed new album Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to fellow musician and talent manager Evan Winiker. (Last summer, Del Rey hard-launched her relationship with Salem frontman Jack Donoghue on Instagram, though that now appears to be over.)

In addition to being a managing partner of talent agency Range Media Partners (where he works with MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Walk Off The Earth), Winiker previously played in New Jersey indie-rock project Steel Train with Jack Antonoff. Antonoff, of course, worked on Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Congrats to the happy couple!

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

5 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: boygenius the record

3 days ago 0

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

3 days ago 0

Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest