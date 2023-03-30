Metallica – “72 Seasons”

New Music March 30, 2023 9:13 AM By Chris DeVille

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

New Music March 30, 2023 9:13 AM By Chris DeVille

In just 15 days, new vinyl plant owners Metallica will return with 72 Seasons, their first new album since 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. They’ve shared early singles “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide,” and “If Darkness Had A Son.” And today, they’ve released the new LP’s title track and opener.

I am generally skeptical of new Metallica, even (especially?) when they try to tap back into the sounds that made them legends. But friends, “72 Seasons” sounds fucking sick. It’s taking me straight back to seventh grade, hacking away with tablature books in the basement. The riffs are abundant. The composition is dynamic. Basically it sounds like a really good Metallica song from some nether region between …And Justice For All and the Black Album.

Below, watch Tim Saccenti’s video for “72 Seasons,” filmed Feb. 12 in Los Angeles.

72 Seasons is out 4/14 via Blackened Recordings.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

3 days ago 0

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

5 days ago 0

Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Engaged To Former Jack Antonoff Bandmate Evan Winiker

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Soulja Boy’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest