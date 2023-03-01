In April, Metallica are releasing their first studio album in seven years, 72 Seasons, so named to represent “the first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” as James Hetfield explained back when the album was announced. The band has shared two songs from it so far, “Lux Æterna” and “Screaming Suicide,” and now they’re back with another one, the 7-minute-long “If Darkness Had A Son.” If darkness had a son, here I am/ Temptation is his father,” go the lyrics in between the riffs. “If darkness had a son, here I am/ I bathe in holy water/ Temptation, leave me be.” Listen below.

72 Seasons is out 4/14 via Blackened Recordings.