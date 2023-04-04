WITCH – “Avalanche Of Love” (Feat. Sampa The Great)

New Music April 4, 2023 9:12 AM By James Rettig

Last fall, the Zamrock band WITCH released their first new song in 38 years, just a couple weeks after being featured on Zambian-born artist Sampa The Great’s album As Above, So Below. WITCH was revived back in 2012, right around the time that reissues for their studio albums rolled out.

Today, it’s been revealed that they recorded a whole new album, Zango, their first in nearly four decades. They returned to dB Studios, the same place their 1975 record Lazy Bones was recorded, with a new lineup led by Emmanuel “Jagari” Chanda, with keyboard player Patrick Mwondela, percussionist Nico Mauskoviç, guitarists Stefan Lilov and JJ Whitefield, and bassist Jacco Gardner.

They’re sharing new single “Avalanche Of Love,” and it’s a collaboration with none other than Sampa The Great. Check it out below.

Zango will be released 6/2 via Desert Daze Sound.

