This week, the producer Yaeji will release her her debut album, With A Hammer. We’ve already written about its lead single “For Granted” and follow-up “Done (Let’s Get It).” Today, Yaeji is back with one more album preview before Friday: “Passed Me By,” which comes with by a video directed by Enayet and Zanzie.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Yaeji describes how “Passed Me By” is directed toward her younger self, in particular the Korean-sung lyric “I almost didn’t recognize you”). “She’s always been looking at me, but I was always averting my gaze and rejecting her existence,” Yaeji explains. “And this is the moment I lock eyes with her, and I’m like, You’re there. I see you.”

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:

04/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *SOLD OUT

04/07 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT

04/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

04/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/19 -San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theatre

04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/03 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *NEW VENUE

05/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/16 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *SOLD OUT

05/17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

05/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT

05/27 – Sydney, Australia @ Vivid Live at Sydney Opera House

05/28 – Sydney, Australia @ Vivid Live at Sydney Opera House

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out

08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Mind the Gap

With A Hammer is out 4/7 via XL Recordings.