Jenny Owen Youngs has announced an ambient album titled from the forest floor. “Intended to be listened to while hiking amongst woodland greenery,” from the forest floor follows 2021’s Echo Mountain and will be out May 5. Along with the announcement, Youngs is releasing lead single “sunrise mtn.”

According to a release, the album “cycles through a 24-hour period, beginning at 7am. Each piece is designed to reflect aspects of the time it’s representing, from sunrise to dusk, moonset to blue hour.” Collaborators include Song Exploder host Hrishikesh Hirway, John Mark Nelson, and Tancred.

Of “sunrise mtn,” Youngs says:

This song is named for a peak in the Kittatinny Mountains in north Jersey, that lies along the Appalachian Trail in Stokes State Forest. Standing at the top, you can see New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York spread out below; it’s a popular place to watch the sun come up. This piece is an invitation to look up and to look out, towards the clean slate of another tomorrow coming up over the horizon line. It was a pleasure to work with John Mark Nelson on this piece (and across the entire album) for many reasons, especially because he’s kind of like a human sunrise, and finds a way to infuse light into every song he touches.

Listen to “sunrise mtn” below.

In other Youngs news, she recently launched a new X-Files rewatch podcast The eX-Files, a follow-up to her very popular Buffering The Vampire Slayer pod that she started with her now ex-wife Kristin Russo.

TRACKLIST:

01 “sunrise mtn” (Feat. John Mark Nelson)

02 “dove island” (Feat. John Mark Nelson)

03 “skylands” (Feat. John Mark Nelson)

04 “tannery falls” (Feat. John Mark Nelson)

05 “ambrosia” (Feat. John Mark Nelson & Hrishikesh Hirway)

06 “hemlock shade” (Feat. John Mark Nelson)

07 “dusk” (Feat. John Mark Nelson & Tancred)

08 “night-blooming” (feat. John Mark Nelson)

09 “forager in the fern grove” (Feat. John Mark Nelson & Tancred)

10 “moon moth” (Feat. John Mark Nelson & Tancred)

11 “echolocation” (Feat. John Mark Nelson)

12 “blue hour” (Feat. John Mark Nelson)

from the forest floor is out 5/5 via OFFAIR Records.