Gabby’s World – “33”

New Music April 7, 2023 10:55 AM By Tom Breihan

Gabby’s World – “33”

New Music April 7, 2023 10:55 AM By Tom Breihan

Gabby Smith is trying something. At the end of the year, Smith, the New York DIY musician who currently records under the name Gabby’s World, will release the new album Gabby Sword. Over the course of the year, Smith is releasing that album, one track at a time, with a new single arriving every month. We’ve already posted the songs “Sank,” “Closing Door,” and “Corrina.” Now that it’s April, we’ve got another one of those songs.

As with the other songs on Gabby Sword, Gabby’s World co-produced the new track “33” with partner and frequent collaborator Barrie Lindsay, who records as just Barrie. “33” is a love-song reverie with gorgeous harmonies, ringing guitars, and absolutely no percussion. Listen below.

Gabby Sword is out 12/1 on Carrot All Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Controversial Matty Healy Episode Of Adam Friedland Podcast Removed From Apple And Spotify

1 day ago 0

Donald Glover Says “This Is America” Was Originally A Drake Diss Track

4 days ago 0

Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble Dead At 59

1 day ago 0

Today Was Paul Stanley’s Last Day To Apologize To Ace Frehley – Instead He Called To Say “Fuck You”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Alicia Keys’ “No One”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest