Gabby Smith is trying something. At the end of the year, Smith, the New York DIY musician who currently records under the name Gabby’s World, will release the new album Gabby Sword. Over the course of the year, Smith is releasing that album, one track at a time, with a new single arriving every month. We’ve already posted the songs “Sank,” “Closing Door,” and “Corrina.” Now that it’s April, we’ve got another one of those songs.

As with the other songs on Gabby Sword, Gabby’s World co-produced the new track “33” with partner and frequent collaborator Barrie Lindsay, who records as just Barrie. “33” is a love-song reverie with gorgeous harmonies, ringing guitars, and absolutely no percussion. Listen below.

Gabby Sword is out 12/1 on Carrot All Records.