For the better part of a decade, the New York CIty-based musician Gabby Smith has been putting out music under various names, most recently as Gabby’s World. Smith’s last full-length, Beast On Beast, came out almost five years ago, and she’s gearing up to roll out another album, GABBY SWORD, but it will be a while until you hear the whole thing.

Smith is planning on releasing one song from it a month from now until December, and she’s kicking things off with “Sank,” a billowing one that builds in intensity as it goes along. “And my heart sank like a stone/ And it sank to the deep, a signal,” Smith sings. “Something’s happening, something has changed/ But has it changed me?” Smith worked on this song and the forthcoming album with her wife Barrie Lindsay (of Barrie). Listen to “Sank” below.

<a href="https://gabbysworld.bandcamp.com/album/gabby-sword">GABBY SWORD by GABBY'S WORLD</a>

“Sank” is out now via Carrot All Records.