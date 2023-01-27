Gabby’s World – “Sank”
For the better part of a decade, the New York CIty-based musician Gabby Smith has been putting out music under various names, most recently as Gabby’s World. Smith’s last full-length, Beast On Beast, came out almost five years ago, and she’s gearing up to roll out another album, GABBY SWORD, but it will be a while until you hear the whole thing.
Smith is planning on releasing one song from it a month from now until December, and she’s kicking things off with “Sank,” a billowing one that builds in intensity as it goes along. “And my heart sank like a stone/ And it sank to the deep, a signal,” Smith sings. “Something’s happening, something has changed/ But has it changed me?” Smith worked on this song and the forthcoming album with her wife Barrie Lindsay (of Barrie). Listen to “Sank” below.
“Sank” is out now via Carrot All Records.