Gabby’s World – “Sank”

Barrie Lindsay

New Music January 27, 2023 9:50 AM By James Rettig
0

Gabby’s World – “Sank”

Barrie Lindsay

New Music January 27, 2023 9:50 AM By James Rettig
0

For the better part of a decade, the New York CIty-based musician Gabby Smith has been putting out music under various names, most recently as Gabby’s World. Smith’s last full-length, Beast On Beast, came out almost five years ago, and she’s gearing up to roll out another album, GABBY SWORD, but it will be a while until you hear the whole thing.

Smith is planning on releasing one song from it a month from now until December, and she’s kicking things off with “Sank,” a billowing one that builds in intensity as it goes along. “And my heart sank like a stone/ And it sank to the deep, a signal,” Smith sings. “Something’s happening, something has changed/ But has it changed me?” Smith worked on this song and the forthcoming album with her wife Barrie Lindsay (of Barrie). Listen to “Sank” below.

“Sank” is out now via Carrot All Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns

3 days ago 0

Another Pantera Concert Has Been Canceled After Backlash

1 day ago 0

Mary Star Of The Sea Turns 20

2 days ago 0

Bay Area Rapper Dangerous Dame Has Reportedly Died

2 days ago 0

Lil Yachty’s New Album Let’s Start Here. Is A Wild Psychedelic Rock Odyssey

13 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest