Gabby’s World – “Corrina”

New Music March 4, 2023 1:15 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Gabby’s World – “Corrina”

New Music March 4, 2023 1:15 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Gabby Smith — aka New York musician Gabby’s World — has a long-term plan for this year. In December, Smith will release the follow-up to 2018’s Beast On Beast. Until Gabby’s Sword comes out in December, Smith plans to release one new song per month. We’ve already heard “Sank” and “Closing Door.” Now, Smith has shared the poignant, mid-tempo gem “Corrina.” It’s a gorgeous bedroom-pop song about finding freedom in and peace in partnership: “You appeared solid/ Through the mist/ Arms outstretching/ You pulled me in/ And I can’t believe I have never/ Stepped into the rolling current/ Washed over and let my body go.”

Listen to “Corrina” below.

Gabby’s Sword is out 12/1 on Carrot All Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nicki Minaj Goes After Megan Thee Stallion On Her New Single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

2 days ago 0

Bonnaroo Shares Statement In Response To Tennessee’s New Drag Ban

1 day ago 0

Cast And Crew Members Describe The Weeknd’s HBO Show The Idol As Degrading “Torture Porn,” HBO Responds

3 days ago 0

Frankfurt Cancels Roger Waters Concert, Calling Him One Of The World’s Most Well-Known Antisemites

5 days ago 0

The Magnolia Electric Co. Turns 20

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest