THEY. – “Wait On Me” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

New Music April 7, 2023 4:28 PM By Chris DeVille

The LA duo THEY. have been kicking around the edges of the pop and R&B world for years. Today they’ve released their new album Nü Moon, which features a collab with none other than Kacey Musgraves. With its depressive mid-tempo vibe and mixture of acoustic guitar and a trap beat, “Wait On Me” wouldn’t have been entirely out of place on 2021’s Star-Crossed. Musgraves mostly shows up to harmonize on the chorus, but she’s a welcome presence on an album where the other guests (blackbear, Fana Hues, BLEU, Bino Rideaux, and Phil Ade) present a combination of are a combination of “who?” and “ugh.” Hear “Wait On Me” below, where you can also find Nü Moon in full.

Nü Moon is out now on Nu Religion/AWAL.

