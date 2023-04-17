Shop Talk – “Mirage Of Love”

New Music April 17, 2023 5:28 PM By Rachel Brodsky

There’s a new band of punk purists. Brooklyn’s Shop Talk are a three-piece act that take clear inspiration from punk’s first wave (think: the Damned, X, Buzzcocks) but update that aesthetic for 2023. On April 21, Shop Talk will share their debut EP, The Offering, via Mon Amie Records. It’s produced by Guided By Voices go-to Travis Harrison, and the artwork is courtesy of Alexander Heir. Today, they’re sharing a mosh-worthy single called “Mirage Of Love.”

“The song is loosely based on the legend of La Fata Morgana — a sorceress blamed for luring sailors to their deaths,” says vocalist Jon Garcia. “The narrator knows that the mirage of love ends in catastrophe, but he’s also offended that Morgana hasn’t bothered to seduce him yet. It’s sorta like 53rd and 3rd, really.”

Listen to “Mirage Of Love” below.

The Offering is out 4/21 via Mon Amie Records. Also on 4/21, you can celebrate with the band at their EP release show on the rooftop of Our Wicked Lady in NYC.

