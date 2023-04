This week, Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt are releasing the first new Everything But The Girl album in 24 years, Fuse. They’ve shared “Nothing Left To Lose,” “Caution To The Wind,” and “Run A Red Light.” Today, they’re back with one more advance track, “No One Knows We’re Dancing,” a moody track made up of vignettes of people from the dance floor. Check it out below.

Fuse is out 4/21 via Buzzin’ Fly/Virgin.