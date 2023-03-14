Everything But A Girl’s comeback album Fuse has thus far yielded the aerodynamic bangers “Nothing Left To Lose” and “Caution To The Wind.” Today they’ve given us something slightly different. New single “Run A Red Light” is an electronic ballad laced with piano, or maybe a piano ballad laced with electronics? Ben Watt begins the song on lead vocals, then Tracey Thorn emerges to intermingle with his voice and, finally, take over the spotlight. Watch director Charlie Di Placido’s video for the song below.

Fuse is out 4/21 on Buzzin’ Fly/Virgin.