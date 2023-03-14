Everything But The Girl – “Run A Red Light”

Edward Bishop

New Music March 14, 2023 4:42 PM By Chris DeVille

Everything But The Girl – “Run A Red Light”

Edward Bishop

New Music March 14, 2023 4:42 PM By Chris DeVille

Everything But A Girl’s comeback album Fuse has thus far yielded the aerodynamic bangers “Nothing Left To Lose” and “Caution To The Wind.” Today they’ve given us something slightly different. New single “Run A Red Light” is an electronic ballad laced with piano, or maybe a piano ballad laced with electronics? Ben Watt begins the song on lead vocals, then Tracey Thorn emerges to intermingle with his voice and, finally, take over the spotlight. Watch director Charlie Di Placido’s video for the song below.

Fuse is out 4/21 on Buzzin’ Fly/Virgin.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend”

1 day ago 0

Oscars: Watch Lenny Kravitz Perform In Memoriam Tribute

2 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Third Concert Due To Illness, Little Steven Says “Nothing Serious”

2 days ago 0

The 5 Best DANIELS-Directed Music Videos

1 day ago 0

The Cure Explain Ticket Pricing Strategy For US Concerts

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest