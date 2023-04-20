Daft Punk Share “Give Life Back To Music” Demo From Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition

New Music April 20, 2023 11:58 AM By Chris DeVille

The 10th anniversary deluxe edition of Daft Punk’s hit-launching, Grammy-winning blockbuster Random Access Memories is due out in May. The duo has thus far shared outtakes from the “Fragments Of Time” recording sessions, and today they’ve got a radical alternate take of album opener “Give Life Back To Music.” The song’s “studio outtakes” amount to a pre-production demo version of the song featuring expressive orchestral action that segues into classical piano and harpsichord. It’s truly wild to imagine this version of the track kicking off the album. Listen below.

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition is out 5/12 on Legacy Recordings.

