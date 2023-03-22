Daft Punk Share Studio Audio From “Fragments Of Time” Recording Session

In May, Daft Punk are releasing a 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories featuring 35 minutes worth of previously unreleased demos and outtakes. Today, they’ve shared the first of those bonus tracks: “The Writing Of Fragments Of Time,” 8 minutes of studio audio from the recording session for album track “Fragments Of Time.”

They wrote “Fragments Of Time” with longtime collaborator Todd Edwards. While they were working out the track at the Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles on February 29, 2012, they ran a tape during the whole session — that recording has been edited down to “The Writing Of Fragments Of Time,” which captures Edwards and Thomas Bangalter talking about the song and figuring out its chorus, which were written that day in the studio.

Check it out below.

The Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition is out 5/12. Pre-order it here.