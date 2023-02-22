Daft Punk Announce Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition With Demos And Outtakes

News February 22, 2023 11:18 AM By James Rettig
0

Daft Punk Announce Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition With Demos And Outtakes

News February 22, 2023 11:18 AM By James Rettig
0

Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories turns 10 later this year, and though the French electronic duo has broken up, there will still be an anniversary edition to celebrate their final album.

The Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition will include 35 minutes worth of previously unreleased music, including demos and outtakes from the recording sessions. It’ll be available in a couple different formats — 3xLP, 2xCD, streaming, and download — on May 12.

There’s a trailer for the reissue — check that and the expanded anniversary edition tracklist below.

TRACKLIST
01 “Give Life Back To Music”
02 “The Game Of Love”
03 “Giorgio By Moroder”
04 “Within”
05 “Instant Crush”
06 “Lose Yourself To Dance”
07 “Touch”
08 “Get Lucky”
09 “Beyond”
10 “Motherboard”
11 “Fragments Of Time”
12 “Doin’ It Right”
13 “Contact”
14 “Horizon (Japan CD)”
15 “GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)”
16 “Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)”
17 “GL (Early Take)
18 “Prime (2012 Unfinished)”
19 “LYTD (Vocoder Tests)”
20 “The Writing Of Fragments Of Time”
21 “Touch (2021 Epilogue)”

The Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition will include 35 minutes worth of previously unreleased music, including demos and outtakes from the recording sessions. is out 5/12. Pre-order it here.

Related

Daft Punk Charted Pop’s Future Then Rewrote Its Past
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 day ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

2 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

20 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

2 days ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest