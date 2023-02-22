Daft Punk Announce Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition With Demos And Outtakes

Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories turns 10 later this year, and though the French electronic duo has broken up, there will still be an anniversary edition to celebrate their final album.

The Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition will include 35 minutes worth of previously unreleased music, including demos and outtakes from the recording sessions. It’ll be available in a couple different formats — 3xLP, 2xCD, streaming, and download — on May 12.

There’s a trailer for the reissue — check that and the expanded anniversary edition tracklist below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Give Life Back To Music”

02 “The Game Of Love”

03 “Giorgio By Moroder”

04 “Within”

05 “Instant Crush”

06 “Lose Yourself To Dance”

07 “Touch”

08 “Get Lucky”

09 “Beyond”

10 “Motherboard”

11 “Fragments Of Time”

12 “Doin’ It Right”

13 “Contact”

14 “Horizon (Japan CD)”

15 “GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)”

16 “Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)”

17 “GL (Early Take)

18 “Prime (2012 Unfinished)”

19 “LYTD (Vocoder Tests)”

20 “The Writing Of Fragments Of Time”

21 “Touch (2021 Epilogue)”

