Daft Punk Announce Breakup

Daft Punk, the massively popular and influential Paris-based dance music duo, have broken up. Members Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter announced their split in a new video titled “Epilogue,” excerpted from their 2006 film Electroma, which features the producers in their iconic robot costumes silently parting ways in the desert before one blows the other up. The rest of the clip is set to their Paul Williams collab “Touch” and includes a “1993-2001” message followed by an extended sunset scene. Daft Punk’s longtime publicist confirmed the breakup to Pitchfork.

Bangalter and de Homem-Christo formed Daft Punk in Paris in 1993 and helped to pioneer the French touch subgenre of house music. They perfected their take on classic Chicago house with their 1997 debut Homework, but even then they were showing off broader pop aspirations. The album spawned two massive MTV hits, “Around The World” and “Da Funk,” which respectively boasted videos from the visionary directors Michel Gondry and Spike Jonze. “Around The World” also cracked the Billboard Hot 100. This era of the group is captured on the live album Alive 1997.