Tiny Ruins – “Out Of Phase”

New Music April 25, 2023 1:17 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Tiny Ruins – “Out Of Phase”

New Music April 25, 2023 1:17 PM By Rachel Brodsky

On Friday, New Zealand’s Tiny Ruins are releasing a new album, Ceremony, the follow-up to 2019’s Olympic Girls. Ahead of the album’s release, the band have shared preview tracks such as “The Crab / Waterbaby,” “Dorothy Bay,” and “Dogs Dreaming.” Now, Tiny Ruins have one more song and video called “Out Of Phase.” A fingerpicked, contemplative ballad. “Out Of Phase” picks up a third of the way through, with aching flute and bass flourishes, a steady drumbeat, and Hollie Fullbrook asking, “Why do we fight, and where does it take us to? Where do phases of misalignment, seasons of unrest, leave us?” Listen and watch below.

Ceremony is out 4/28 via Ba Da Bing.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl”

2 days ago 0

Watch Neil Young Perform With Stephen Stills At First Concert In 4 Years

3 days ago 0

M83 Release Statement About Austin Show Canceled After One Song

3 days ago 0

M83 Will Refund Attendees Of Austin Concert Canceled After One Song

5 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Bring Out Dave Grohl To Scream On “Ur Mum” At Coachella

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest