On Friday, New Zealand’s Tiny Ruins are releasing a new album, Ceremony, the follow-up to 2019’s Olympic Girls. Ahead of the album’s release, the band have shared preview tracks such as “The Crab / Waterbaby,” “Dorothy Bay,” and “Dogs Dreaming.” Now, Tiny Ruins have one more song and video called “Out Of Phase.” A fingerpicked, contemplative ballad. “Out Of Phase” picks up a third of the way through, with aching flute and bass flourishes, a steady drumbeat, and Hollie Fullbrook asking, “Why do we fight, and where does it take us to? Where do phases of misalignment, seasons of unrest, leave us?” Listen and watch below.

Ceremony is out 4/28 via Ba Da Bing.