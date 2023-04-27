Married Chicago musicians Tim Kinsella (Joan Of Arc, Cap’n Jazz, Owls) and Jenny Pulse have been making music and touring together since 2018 under the moniker Good Fuck. Today, the duo are announcing their signing to Kill Rock Stars and releasing a new single and video called “Sun Inspector.” Describing their sound as “groovy like ESG, moody like Black Sabbath, and moving like Julee Cruise, with the woo-woo of Art Of Noise,” Kinsella and Pulse also refer to their style as “Total Music.”

“Most of our songs go through long, slow evolutions and this song’s transformation is as profound as any of them,” Kinsella adds of “Sun Inspector.” “It began as dreamy layers of patterned choirs, synths, and vocals. We lived with it like that for at least six months before it ever occurred to us to add a slow beat,” says Kinsella of the track. “Another year passed and it came time to figure out how to play some songs live. This song, we reduced and transmogrified different melody lines into guitar and bass parts, and then added a fast beat. The ‘Sun Inspector,’ that’s the bureaucrat tasked with ensuring that the sun doesn’t slack on its procedural duties.”

Meanwhile, video director sua yoo says: “Filmed in a Mojave desert community center standing in as a bleak corporate warehouse, the video shows us an alternate universe of eternal dusk, devoid of non-human animals and reigned by corporatocracy. Tim, Jenny & sua’s musician-friends play the video game designers tasked with figuring out what a (presumably extinct) horse looks like.”

Listen to and watch “Sun Inspector” below.

“Sun Inspector” is out now via Kill Rock Stars.