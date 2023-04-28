Tomorrow, American treasure Willie Nelson will turn 90. He’ll celebrate the occasion with a pair of all-star concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. One of the acts playing those shows is Margo Price, and she’ll also join Willie on the Outlaw Music Tour this summer. Today, in advance of the big celebration, Margo Price is paying tribute with a new Willie Nelson cover.

Willie Nelson recorded “Hands On The Wheel,” a song written by Billy Callery, for his much-loved 1975 album Red Headed Stranger. Today, Margo Price has covered that song, and she’s enlisted the help of the Particle Kid — otherwise known as Willie’s son Micah Nelson. The Particle Kid is playing Willie’s 90th-birthday shows, too; maybe he and Margo will do “Hands On The Wheel together.” Below, listen to Margo Price’s cover of “Hands On The Wheel” and the Willie Nelson original.

In other Willie Nelson news, he just appeared on “Summertime,” his late sister Bobbie’s collaboration with Amanda Shires, and he’s on the wildly popular bluegrass revivalist Billie Strings’ new song “California Sober.” Margo Price’s new album Strays is out now on Loma Vista, and you can read our recent interview with her here.