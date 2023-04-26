Amanda Shires & Bobbie Nelson – “Summertime” (Feat. Willie Nelson)

New Music April 26, 2023 10:26 AM By James Rettig

Amanda Shires & Bobbie Nelson – “Summertime” (Feat. Willie Nelson)

New Music April 26, 2023 10:26 AM By James Rettig

Amanda Shires has announced a collaborative album made with Bobbie Nelson, the musician and sister of Willie Nelson who passed away last year. The album is called Loving You, and Shires and Nelson recorded it at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas with producer Lawrence Rothman.

“I first saw Bobbie playing when I was 16 or so at some festival somewhere in Texas where I grew up,” Shires said in a statement. “I saw her perform many times over the years and always admired the way she played so effortlessly and with so much strength and confidence. She radiated music. Much of my path seemed possible because I saw a woman working and making a career of music at a young age, and that woman was Bobbie Nelson.”

Today, Shires is sharing their rendition of George and Ira Gershwin’s classic “Summertime,” which her brother Willie also sings on. “I think she related to the song because she was a mother and the family unit was important to her, whether or not she had the idealized version,” Shires noted. Watch a video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Waltz Across Texas”
02 “Always On My Mind”
03 “Old Fashioned Love”
04 “Summertime” (Feat. Willie Nelson)
05 “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground”
06 “Dream A Little Dream Of Me”
07 “Tempted And Tried”
08 “La Paloma”‘
09 “Loving You”
10 “Over The Rainbow”

Loving You is out 6/23 via Silver Knife/ATO Records. Pre-oder it here. Willie Nelson’s star-studded 90th birthday celebration takes place in Los Angeles this weekend.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Crazy Town Singers Beat Each Other Up After Rocky Myrtle Beach Show

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl”

3 days ago 0

Sammy Hagar Scoffs At David Lee Roth’s “Embarassing” Vocal Performance

3 days ago 0

LL Cool J Announces Rock The Bells Tour With The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tons Of Guests

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The National First Two Pages Of Frankenstein

18 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest