Amanda Shires has announced a collaborative album made with Bobbie Nelson, the musician and sister of Willie Nelson who passed away last year. The album is called Loving You, and Shires and Nelson recorded it at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas with producer Lawrence Rothman.

“I first saw Bobbie playing when I was 16 or so at some festival somewhere in Texas where I grew up,” Shires said in a statement. “I saw her perform many times over the years and always admired the way she played so effortlessly and with so much strength and confidence. She radiated music. Much of my path seemed possible because I saw a woman working and making a career of music at a young age, and that woman was Bobbie Nelson.”

Today, Shires is sharing their rendition of George and Ira Gershwin’s classic “Summertime,” which her brother Willie also sings on. “I think she related to the song because she was a mother and the family unit was important to her, whether or not she had the idealized version,” Shires noted. Watch a video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Waltz Across Texas”

02 “Always On My Mind”

03 “Old Fashioned Love”

04 “Summertime” (Feat. Willie Nelson)

05 “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground”

06 “Dream A Little Dream Of Me”

07 “Tempted And Tried”

08 “La Paloma”‘

09 “Loving You”

10 “Over The Rainbow”

Loving You is out 6/23 via Silver Knife/ATO Records. Pre-oder it here. Willie Nelson’s star-studded 90th birthday celebration takes place in Los Angeles this weekend.