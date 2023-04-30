Caroline Polachek performed at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and she brought along some special guests. Charli XCX came out to perform her remix of the Desire, I Want To Turn Into You single “Welcome To My Island,” which she also did at Coachella. Echoing Charli’s back-up dancers at the festival, her and Polachek did the Macarena. Also on-hand was Weyes Blood, who came out to perform “Butterfly Net” with Polachek. And Sudan Archives, who is opening for some of the dates on this tour, came out for “Blood And Butter,” though there’s no video of that online just yet. Watch clips from the show below.

