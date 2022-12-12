Caroline Polachek Announces Tour With Alex G, Ethel Cain, Sudan Archives, & More
Last week, Caroline Polachek announced a new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which will be out digitally on Valentine’s Day. Now, she’s announced a 2023 North American tour and shared a music video for “Welcome To My Island,” her recent single that landed on our list of the best songs of the week.
She’s also announced a whole lot of openers for the run of dates, which is being dubbed The Spiraling Tour, and the names look like your average commenter’s best-of-year list, including Alex G, Ethel Cain, Sudan Archives, Magdalena Bay, George Clanton, and Toro y Moi. Some of those acts will be supporting Polachek on a single night, others have more extended runs.
Ticket pre-sales start this Wednesday (December 14) at 10AM local time, with general on-sale to follow on Friday. Details here. Check out the dates below.
04/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *
04/15 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
04/17 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
04/18 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
04/19 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *
04/21 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
04/22 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
04/24 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #
04/25 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *
04/26 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum #
04/28 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre @
04/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium @
05/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield !
05/04 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo @
05/08 Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum @
05/09 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom @
05/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/14 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom %
05/16 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre ^
05/17 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
05/19 Washington DC @ The Anthem ^
05/20 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^
* w/ George Clanton
# w/ Toro y Moi
@ w/ Sudan Archives
! w/ Magdalena Bay
% w/ Alex G
^ w/ Ethel Cain
Here’s the “Welcome To My Island” music video: