Last week, Caroline Polachek announced a new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which will be out digitally on Valentine’s Day. Now, she’s announced a 2023 North American tour and shared a music video for “Welcome To My Island,” her recent single that landed on our list of the best songs of the week.

She’s also announced a whole lot of openers for the run of dates, which is being dubbed The Spiraling Tour, and the names look like your average commenter’s best-of-year list, including Alex G, Ethel Cain, Sudan Archives, Magdalena Bay, George Clanton, and Toro y Moi. Some of those acts will be supporting Polachek on a single night, others have more extended runs.

Ticket pre-sales start this Wednesday (December 14) at 10AM local time, with general on-sale to follow on Friday. Details here. Check out the dates below.

04/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

04/15 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

04/17 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

04/18 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

04/19 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

04/21 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

04/22 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

04/24 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

04/25 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

04/26 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum #

04/28 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre @

04/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium @

05/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield !

05/04 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo @

05/08 Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum @

05/09 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom @

05/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/14 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom %

05/16 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre ^

05/17 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

05/19 Washington DC @ The Anthem ^

05/20 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

* w/ George Clanton

# w/ Toro y Moi

@ w/ Sudan Archives

! w/ Magdalena Bay

% w/ Alex G

^ w/ Ethel Cain

Here’s the “Welcome To My Island” music video: