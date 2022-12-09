The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Caroline Polachek - "Welcome To My Island"

As a music fan who spent the ’10s (and the latter half of the ’00s) obsessed with Chairlift’s brand of electrified avant-pop, I’ve always felt a little burst of pride that its former singer Caroline Polachek has experienced such massive success in her solo endeavors. Five years following Chairlift’s dissolution, Polachek has become an alt-pop sensation, a sought-after collaborator, and a bona-fide TikTok dance tastemaker. In a sense, the percussive and synth-speckled “Welcome To My Island” could be read as a message in a bottle from the singer to herself. The note contains what sounds like a warning not to buy into her own hype too much: “I am my father’s daughter in the end/ He says, ‘Watch your ego, watch your head, girl/ You’re so smart, so talented/ But now the water’s turning red,'” Polachek chants on the bridge). Never underestimate the power of a safe space. By “going somewhere where you can’t pretend… just you and your reflection,” Polacheck imagines a secluded spot in which to look inward. Never underestimate the power of blocking out noise — even if it’s coming from inside the house. —Rachel