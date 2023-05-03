Bethany Cosentino Announces Debut Solo Album As Best Coast Go On Indefinite Hiatus

Bethany Cosentino from Best Coast has been teasing something big for a minute on social media, using the phrase “it’s fine” in a number of tweets and posting a longer note “on the idea of change.” Well, change is here, and it’s more than fine. Cosentino has announced that not only is Best Coast going on an indefinite hiatus (the duo’s last album was 2020’s Always Tomorrow), but she’s planning her first solo album. Natural Disaster will be out July 28 via Concord Records.

Produced by Butch Walker, Natural Disaster was written in Nashville and Los Angeles. It also features lead single “It’s Fine,” which comes with a music video directed by Janell Shirtcliff. “It’s Fine” has a distinctly more alt-country tone (think: post-Rilo Kiley Jenny Lewis or Sheryl Crow) and sounds like an overall exciting new direction for Cosentino.

About the decision to put Best Coast on hold, Cosentino says: “My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade. The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make – but it felt necessary for me. Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want. I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.”

She adds of Natural Disaster: “When I look at all the artists I find most influential, the common thread is that they take risks and continue exploring different versions of themselves. My goal is to keep growing and challenging myself and living outside any kind of box, to keep on evolving as an artist and a person. And if anyone’s feeling stagnant, I hope this record inspires them to see what else life has to offer. It’s really scary to take those risks and make big changes in your life, but what you find on the other side can be so magical.”

Listen to and watch “It’s Fine” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Natural Disaster”

02 “Outta Time”

03 “It’s Fine”

04 “Easy”

05 “A Single Day”

06 “My Own City”

07 “For A Moment”

08 “Calling On Angels”

09 “Real Life”

10 “Hope You’re Happy Now”

11 “It’s A Journey”

12 “I’ve Got News For You”

Natural Disaster is out 7/28 via Concord Records. Pre-order it here.