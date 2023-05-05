Supergroup the Baseball Project — comprising former R.E.M. members Peter Buck and Mike Mills, Steve Wynn (the Dream Syndicate), Scott McCaughey (the Minus 5 and Young Fresh Fellows), and Linda Pitmon (Filthy Friends, Alejandro Escovedo) — have announced their fourth studio album, Grand Salami Time!. Due out June 30 via Omnivore Recordings, Grand Salami Time! follows 2014’s 3rd and features a jangly, country-tinged lead single, “Journeyman.”

The band’s first release in nine years, Grand Salami Time! was produced by R.E.M. favorite Mitch Easter. (A press release also notes that this will be Easter’s final album.) It was also recorded at Easter’s Fidelitorium Studios in Kernersville, North Carolina, with the entire band performing live together in the same room. There’s also guest guitar work by Easter, plus as appearances by Stephen McCarthy (The Long Ryders) and Steve Berlin (Los Lobos).

“I was in a hotel room just outside of Buffalo when I got an email from Peter with an instrumental version of this song,” says Wynn, who wrote the song with Buck. “The words came immediately, not surprising since a veteran musician stringing together a series of one-night stands has more than a little in common with a left-handed relief specialist who plays for a dozen teams in a workmanlike career. Extra points for anyone who picked up on the Walter White quote.”

Listen to “Journeyman” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Grand Salami Time”

02 “The Yips”

03 “Screwball”

04 “Uncle Charlie”

05 “Journeyman”

06 “Erasable Man”

07 “New Oh In Town”

08 “Disco Demolition”

09 “Stuff”

10 “The All Or Nothings”

11 “That’s Living”

12 “64 And 64”

13 “Having Fun”

14 “Fantasy Baseball Widow”

15 “The Voice Of Baseball”

TOURDATES:

08/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

08/10 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

08/11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

08/12 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater *

08/13 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues *

08/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

08/16 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

08/17 – Washington, D.C. @ The Hamilton

08/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

08/19 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

08/20 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

08/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

08/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

08/25 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

08/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

08/27 – Evanston, IL @ Space

08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

08/31 – Evanston, IL @ Space

09/01 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

09/02 – Memphis, TN @ Overton Park Shell

* with Jason Isbell

Grand Salami Time! will be out 6/30 via Omnivore Recordings. Pre-order it here.