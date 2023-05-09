Jessy Lanza – “Midnight Ontario”

Back in March, Jessy Lanza returned with a new single, “Don’t Leave Me Now,” and now she has news of a new album on the way. It’s called Love Hallucination, and it’ll be out at the end of July. She worked on it after a move to Los Angeles, and she recruited some outside producers to work on it alongside her, including Jacques Greene, David Kennedy, Jeremy Greenspan, Marco ‘Tensnake’ Niermeski, and Paul White. Today, she’s sharing the new single “Midnight Ontario.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Don’t Leave Me Now”
02 “Midnight Ontario”
03 “Limbo”
04 “Casino Niagara”
05 “Don’t Cry On My Pillow”
06 “Big Pink Rose”
07 “Drive”
08 “I Hate Myself”
09 “Gossamer”
10 “Marathon”
11 “Double Time”

LIVE DATES:
05/20 Brooklyn @ Elsewhere Rooftop [DJ Set]
06/03 Toronto @ Woodbine Park
11/11 London @ Pitchfork Festival
11/12 Manchester @ Yes – Pink Room
11/15 Brussels @ Botanique
11/19 Budapest @ Akvarium Club
11/24 Berlin @ Urban Spree
12/02 Barcelona, Nitsa

Love Hallucination is out 7/28 via Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.

