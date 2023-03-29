Jessy Lanza’s most recent album was 2020’s All The Time, which documented the aftermath of her move from her hometown of Hamilton, Ontario to New York City. Right before releasing that album, she headed out to San Francisco, and since then she’s relocated again, this time to Los Angeles. We’ve heard from her a handful of times since then — most notably when she released her own DJ-Kicks mix in 2021 — but today the producer is back with a brand-new single, “Don’t Leave Me Now,” a breathy, hypnotic number that she wrote while being afraid to leave the house after almost being hit by a car in her new city. Check it out below.

Next month, Lanza is heading out on tour in support of Yaeji. Here are those dates:

04/07 Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom*

04/08 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

04/12 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst*

04/13 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

04/19 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre*

04/25 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater*

04/27 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*

04/28 Austin, TX @ Emo’s*

04/29 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

05/02 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

05/03 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

05/05 Washington, D.C. @ 930 Club*

05/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

*supporting Yaeji

“Don’t Leave Me Now” is out now via Hyperdub.