Jessy Lanza – “Don’t Leave Me Now”

New Music March 29, 2023 10:00 AM By James Rettig

Jessy Lanza – “Don’t Leave Me Now”

New Music March 29, 2023 10:00 AM By James Rettig

Jessy Lanza’s most recent album was 2020’s All The Time, which documented the aftermath of her move from her hometown of Hamilton, Ontario to New York City. Right before releasing that album, she headed out to San Francisco, and since then she’s relocated again, this time to Los Angeles. We’ve heard from her a handful of times since then — most notably when she released her own DJ-Kicks mix in 2021 — but today the producer is back with a brand-new single, “Don’t Leave Me Now,” a breathy, hypnotic number that she wrote while being afraid to leave the house after almost being hit by a car in her new city. Check it out below.

Next month, Lanza is heading out on tour in support of Yaeji. Here are those dates:

04/07 Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom*
04/08 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*
04/12 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst*
04/13 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*
04/19 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre*
04/25 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater*
04/27 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*
04/28 Austin, TX @ Emo’s*
04/29 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*
05/02 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*
05/03 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*
05/05 Washington, D.C. @ 930 Club*
05/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*
*supporting Yaeji

“Don’t Leave Me Now” is out now via Hyperdub.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

5 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: boygenius the record

3 days ago 0

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

3 days ago 0

Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest