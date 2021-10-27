Last year, the underrated Jessy Lanza released a great new album, All The Time, and today she’s back with news of her own DJ-Kicks mix, which will be out on November 19. Her entry in the series contains a few new songs of her own, too, including a collaboration with Loraine James called “Seven 55,” which Lanza is sharing today alongside a video directed by her frequent collaborator Winston H. Case.

“I wrote ‘Seven 55’ about a close friend and his inability to commit. I fantasized about the women caught in his web and wrote ‘Seven 55’ from their point of view,” Lanza said in a statement. “I think it’s important to face a nightmare head on so what better place than Las Vegas to shoot the video for a song about longing and denial. In the video, Winston captures people in liminal spaces in limbo between destinations during their weekend in Vegas.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

Jessy Lanza – “Guess What”

Jessy Lanza – “Seven 55” (Feat. Loraine James)

Jessy Lanza – “Wet x3” (Feat. Taraval)

DJ Spookie – “Twilite”

Michael J. Blood – “Lip Biter”

Mr Ho – “Bail-E”

Crystal – “Jungli – la [Joe Howe Club Mix]”

Masarima – “Freak Lke U [Club Mix]”

Golden Donna – “Foaming”

Mafia Boyz – “Teaspoon La Qoh”

Markus Mann – “I’m Losing”

Jim C. Nedd – “Maleka”

Maarten Van Der Vleuten – “Nightshift”

Secret Werewolf – “Yage

Grain – “Untitled B2”

Gant-Man – “Distorted Sensory (Loefah’s Southside Rmx)”

G3 – “Drum 2 [Peanut]”

Lolina – “A Path of Weeds and Flowers”

Dee Jay Nehpets – “Na Na Na”

Oyubi – “140yaku”

DJ SWISHA – “If the Shoe Fits”

Jessy Lanza – “Heaving” (Feat. Taraval)

TAH – “Beat It Up Like (These Drums)”

Kanyon – “IDFWS”

CN – “Anubis”

The Raining Heart – “Raining Heart”

Lanza’s DJ-Kicks mix is out 11/19.