Jessy Lanza – “Seven 55” (Feat. Loraine James)
Last year, the underrated Jessy Lanza released a great new album, All The Time, and today she’s back with news of her own DJ-Kicks mix, which will be out on November 19. Her entry in the series contains a few new songs of her own, too, including a collaboration with Loraine James called “Seven 55,” which Lanza is sharing today alongside a video directed by her frequent collaborator Winston H. Case.
“I wrote ‘Seven 55’ about a close friend and his inability to commit. I fantasized about the women caught in his web and wrote ‘Seven 55’ from their point of view,” Lanza said in a statement. “I think it’s important to face a nightmare head on so what better place than Las Vegas to shoot the video for a song about longing and denial. In the video, Winston captures people in liminal spaces in limbo between destinations during their weekend in Vegas.”
Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
Jessy Lanza – “Guess What”
Jessy Lanza – “Seven 55” (Feat. Loraine James)
Jessy Lanza – “Wet x3” (Feat. Taraval)
DJ Spookie – “Twilite”
Michael J. Blood – “Lip Biter”
Mr Ho – “Bail-E”
Crystal – “Jungli – la [Joe Howe Club Mix]”
Masarima – “Freak Lke U [Club Mix]”
Golden Donna – “Foaming”
Mafia Boyz – “Teaspoon La Qoh”
Markus Mann – “I’m Losing”
Jim C. Nedd – “Maleka”
Maarten Van Der Vleuten – “Nightshift”
Secret Werewolf – “Yage
Grain – “Untitled B2”
Gant-Man – “Distorted Sensory (Loefah’s Southside Rmx)”
G3 – “Drum 2 [Peanut]”
Lolina – “A Path of Weeds and Flowers”
Dee Jay Nehpets – “Na Na Na”
Oyubi – “140yaku”
DJ SWISHA – “If the Shoe Fits”
Jessy Lanza – “Heaving” (Feat. Taraval)
TAH – “Beat It Up Like (These Drums)”
Kanyon – “IDFWS”
CN – “Anubis”
The Raining Heart – “Raining Heart”
Lanza’s DJ-Kicks mix is out 11/19.