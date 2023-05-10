The Saxophones, the Oakland band comprising married couple Alexi Erenkov and Alison Alderdice, will soon release a new album To Be A Cloud. They’ve already shared singles “Desert Flower” and “The Mist,” and now the Saxophones are back with one more pre-release single. The hazy, looping “Boy Crazy” is backed by Martin Denny of Tindersticks and is essentially a meditation on parenting.

“Thankfully, awareness of the suffering caused by men has been increasing,” Erenkov says. “It’s at this time that Alison and I have started raising two boys of our own. We want them to grow confident but not become domineering, entitled, or hurtful. This song is inspired by the challenge of gracefully parenting in this context.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

09/16 – Paris, France @ Pop Up Du Label

09/17 – London, UK @ The Lexington

09/19 – Porto, Portugal @ Auditorium Francisco de Assis

09/21 – Ourense, Spain @ Torgal

09/22 – Coruna, Spain @ Club Uni

09/23 – Donosti @ Altxerri

09/25 – Vienna, Austria @ Blue Bird

To Be A Cloud is out 6/2 on Full Time Hobby.