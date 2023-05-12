Earlier this evening, Brandy Clark performed with Ashley McBride, John Osborne, Pillbox Patti, and Caylee Hammack at the 2023 Academy Of Country Music Awards. Next week, Clark will release her self-titled album featuring production by Brandi Carlile and special guest spots from Derek Trucks and Lucius. So far, the Grammy-nominated country standout has shared a few album singles, including “She Smoked In The House” and “Buried.” Today, Clark (who is also currently nominated for a Tony for Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre) has released another single ahead of the album. It’s called “Northwest.”

According to Clark, “Northwest” and “She Smoked In The House” share similar DNA. “When Brandi and I sat down and talked about working together, one thing that really intrigued me was her saying ‘I see it as your return to the northwest.’ (Since the two of us are both from Washington state),” Clark says in her press materials. “That comment inspired so much for me. It took me back to where and how I grew up. ‘Northwest’ and ‘She Smoked In The House’ were both a result of that early conversation.”

Listen below.

Brandy Clark will be out 5/19 via Warner Records.