Brandy Clark, Mariah Carey, Max Martin Nominated For Tony Awards

The nominations for the 76th Tony Awards were announced today, and there are some notable music names in the mix beyond one’s typical Broadway fare.

The country songwriter Brandy Clark, who is releasing a new solo album later this month, is up for Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre for Shucked, which she wrote with Shane McAnally. Also nominated in that category are Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt for the ill-fated Almost Famous musical that closed after two months, and the equally ill-fated KPOP musical that closed after two weeks. Shucked is also nominated for Best Musical, with a total of nine nominations.

The Max Martin jukebox musical & Juliet, which made its way to Broadway last year after debuting on the West End in 2019, also has nine nominations, and Martin himself is nominated as one of the many producers of & Juliet, alongside his frequent collaborators Dr. Luke and Shellback, in the Best Musical category. And Mariah Carey slips in with a nomination for a Tony as one of a long list of producers for Some Like It Hot, also up for Best Musical.

In the acting categories, Josh Groban picked up a nomination for Best Performance By A Leading Actor In A Musical for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street as the titular demon barber, and Sara Bareilles got another Tony nomination to add to her list, this time for playing the Baker’s Wife in Into The Woods.

View the full list of Tony nominees here. The ceremony airs on Sunday, June 11.