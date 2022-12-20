Almost Famous Musical To Close After Two Months

The Almost Famous musical is closing on Broadway. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the final performance of the play at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre will be Jan. 8, just over two months after its Nov. 3. premiere. THR notes that Almost Famous brought in a “fairly average” gross of $765,060 the week ending Dec. 11 but has been performed to theaters at 74% capacity.

“Almost Famous, like the music it celebrates, will endure,” producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel wrote in a statement to press. “We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come.”

Cameron Crowe, who wrote and directed the 2000 movie Almost Famous based on his experience as a teenage rock critic in the 1970s, began adapting the story into a stage musical in 2018. In April of this year, it was announced that the play was coming to Broadway.

It’s been rough going for new productions on Broadway this fall. KPOP, a musical based on the K-Pop industry, closed after just two weeks. Another new musical, Ain’t No Mo, received a closing notice after one week but rallied to briefly extend its run.