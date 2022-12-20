Almost Famous Musical To Close After Two Months

News December 20, 2022 11:16 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Almost Famous Musical To Close After Two Months

News December 20, 2022 11:16 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Almost Famous musical is closing on Broadway. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the final performance of the play at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre will be Jan. 8, just over two months after its Nov. 3. premiere. THR notes that Almost Famous brought in a “fairly average” gross of $765,060 the week ending Dec. 11 but has been performed to theaters at 74% capacity.

Almost Famous, like the music it celebrates, will endure,” producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel wrote in a statement to press. “We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come.”

Cameron Crowe, who wrote and directed the 2000 movie Almost Famous based on his experience as a teenage rock critic in the 1970s, began adapting the story into a stage musical in 2018. In April of this year, it was announced that the play was coming to Broadway.

It’s been rough going for new productions on Broadway this fall. KPOP, a musical based on the K-Pop industry, closed after just two weeks. Another new musical, Ain’t No Mo, received a closing notice after one week but rallied to briefly extend its run.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Doesn’t Watch “Disgusting” And “Dog Ass” TV Shows

1 day ago 0

The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2022

2 days ago 0

Watch Dave Grohl Play Foo Fighters/Nirvana Rarity “Marigold” For The First Time In 12 Years

14 hours ago 0

There’s A Pavement Movie On The Way, And It Sounds Weird As Hell

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mario’s “Let Me Love You”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest