Landowner – “Witch Museum”

New Music May 19, 2023 9:53 AM By Chris DeVille

Landowner – “Witch Museum”

New Music May 19, 2023 9:53 AM By Chris DeVille

The Holyoke, MA band Landowner play tight and nervy post-punk that races along like the bus in Speed (i.e. it cannot go below 50 MPH or it will explode). “Witch Museum,” the opening track and lead single from their next album Escape The Compound, is like Parquet Courts if they were approximately 75% more jittery and unhinged. Or maybe the Feelies meet the Fall? I’m guessing bassist Josh Owsley’s fingers are incredibly strong and limber. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Witch Museum”
02 “Heat Stroke
03 “Swimmer Of Note”
04 “Victim Of A Narcissist’s Tactics”
05 “Nineties”
06 “Escape The Compound”
07 “Beyond The Darkened Library”
08 “Aftermath”
09 “Thousands Of Years In Fast Forward”
10 “Damning Evidence”
11 “Slow Tactics”
12 “Floodwatch”

Escape The Compound is out 7/21 on Born Yesterday. Pre-order it here.

Edwin Cubillos

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Flo Rida’s “Right Round” (Feat. Kesha)

3 days ago 0

Blur – “The Narcissist”

2 days ago 0

Trouble Will Find Me Turns 10

3 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel Debuts New Songs At i/o Tour Opener, First Show In Nine Years

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face”

18 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest