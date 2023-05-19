The Holyoke, MA band Landowner play tight and nervy post-punk that races along like the bus in Speed (i.e. it cannot go below 50 MPH or it will explode). “Witch Museum,” the opening track and lead single from their next album Escape The Compound, is like Parquet Courts if they were approximately 75% more jittery and unhinged. Or maybe the Feelies meet the Fall? I’m guessing bassist Josh Owsley’s fingers are incredibly strong and limber. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Witch Museum”

02 “Heat Stroke

03 “Swimmer Of Note”

04 “Victim Of A Narcissist’s Tactics”

05 “Nineties”

06 “Escape The Compound”

07 “Beyond The Darkened Library”

08 “Aftermath”

09 “Thousands Of Years In Fast Forward”

10 “Damning Evidence”

11 “Slow Tactics”

12 “Floodwatch”

Escape The Compound is out 7/21 on Born Yesterday. Pre-order it here.