Tensnake – “Keep It Secret” (Feat. Jessy Lanza)

New Music May 19, 2023 2:25 PM By Chris DeVille

Tensnake – “Keep It Secret” (Feat. Jessy Lanza)

New Music May 19, 2023 2:25 PM By Chris DeVille

“Keep It Secret” is the new collab between the German DJ Tensnake and the LA-based Canadian Jessy Lanza. The track begins with a darkly funky synth-powered beat that reminds me of “Billie Jean” but eventually morphs into a more spacious and airy form of deep house, with Lanza getting breathy over a minimal pulse. By the end, the beat has dropped, and “Keep It Secret” has ventured off into a lush, pounding, playful dream state. Hear the song and its extended mix below.

“Keep It Secret” is out now on Armada/True Romance.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Flo Rida’s “Right Round” (Feat. Kesha)

3 days ago 0

Blur – “The Narcissist”

2 days ago 0

Trouble Will Find Me Turns 10

3 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel Debuts New Songs At i/o Tour Opener, First Show In Nine Years

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face”

18 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest