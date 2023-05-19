“Keep It Secret” is the new collab between the German DJ Tensnake and the LA-based Canadian Jessy Lanza. The track begins with a darkly funky synth-powered beat that reminds me of “Billie Jean” but eventually morphs into a more spacious and airy form of deep house, with Lanza getting breathy over a minimal pulse. By the end, the beat has dropped, and “Keep It Secret” has ventured off into a lush, pounding, playful dream state. Hear the song and its extended mix below.

“Keep It Secret” is out now on Armada/True Romance.