A month ago, the UK jazz experimentalist Alabaster DePlume shared “Salty Road Dogs Victory Anthem.” It’s the A-side from a new single he recorded with the Salty Road Dogs, a band featuring DePlume on sax plus Rozi Plain on bass, Momoko Gill on drums, and Conrad Singh on guitar. Today, the B-side is out. “Child Playing In The Forbidden Ruins” strikes a nice balance between childish merrymaking and the kind of danger that lurks in places like ancient decaying structures (or at least danger lurks there in Disney cartoons). Listen below.

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/salty-road-dogs-victory-anthem">Salty Road Dogs Victory Anthem by Alabaster DePlume</a>