A month ago, the UK jazz experimentalist Alabaster DePlume shared “Salty Road Dogs Victory Anthem.” It’s the A-side from a new single he recorded with the Salty Road Dogs, a band featuring DePlume on sax plus Rozi Plain on bass, Momoko Gill on drums, and Conrad Singh on guitar. Today, the B-side is out. “Child Playing In The Forbidden Ruins” strikes a nice balance between childish merrymaking and the kind of danger that lurks in places like ancient decaying structures (or at least danger lurks there in Disney cartoons). Listen below.

Salty Road Dogs Victory Anthem by Alabaster DePlume