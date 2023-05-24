The London combo Speakers Corner Quartet are masters of collaboration. The group — Biscuit on flute, Kwake Bass on drums and percussion, Raven Bush on violin, and Peter Bennie on bass — builds stylish, immersive worlds of sound around an eclectic cast of guest vocalists. We’ve heard their work with Sampha, Tirzah, and Kae Tempest, and now, about a week out from debut album Further Out Than The Edge, they’ve given us a LEILAH collab.

I hear all kinds of cool stuff in “Soapbox Soliloquy,” from hip-hop to jazz to Radiohead to pop-R&B. Within that context, the longtime SBTRKT collaborator LEILAH cuts loose with a sweet yet biting vocal presence. “Working with the Speakers Corner crew was a real surprise and an absolute honour, they welcomed me in and have created a wonderful sense of community amongst their collaborators,” LEILAH says in a press release. “‘Soapbox Soliloquy’ is exactly that, speaking thoughts outwardly, which felt fitting with how SCQ make music.”

Listen below.

Further Out Than The Edge is out 6/2 on OTIH.