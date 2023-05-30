LSDXOXO – “Double Tap”

New Music May 30, 2023 12:16 PM By James Rettig

The brash producer LSDXOXO, who made one of the best EPs of 2021 with Dedicated 2 Disrespect, has put out a couple of stray singles of the past year, and today he’s announcing a new project called Delusions Of Grandeur (D.O.G.), which will be released on his new label Fantasy Audio Group (F.A.G.).

Delusions Of Grandeur was created as a bridging of worlds for what people know my sound to be and what it will become over the span of my next few projects,” LSDXOXO noted in a statement. “Electroclash and 90s vocal rave have always been some of my biggest musical inspirations, but I’ve allowed those influences to take a front seat in the crafting of this EP.”

“The title of this project speaks to my personal tug of war with the concept of celebrity,” he continued. “I’m quite the introvert, and up to this point have used my artistic persona as a sort of costume or even armour in order to navigate the heightened visibility.”

Today, he’s offering up new single “Double Tap.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “J’Adore”
02 “Cream”
03 “Devil’s Chariot”
04 “Double Tap”
05 “In Blood”
06 “Overload”
07 “Freak No.2” (Feat. Six Sex)

The Delusions Of Grandeur (D.O.G.) is out 9/22 via F.A.G / Because Music.

