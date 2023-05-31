In April, Fly Anakin released the first in a set of new EPs produced by longtime collaborator Foisey. Skinemaxxx (Side A), which is currently out, featured singles “Blicky Bop” and “Outsidigan’s Anthem.” Today, the Richmond rapper has announced the next part of that project, Skinemaxxx (Side B), will be out July 28. Along with the news, Fly Anakin has shared a new single “Things Change” featuring London-based singer-songwriter Demae. Additional tracks on the EP feature guest spots from ANKLEJOHN and BbyMutha (that one only appears on the physical version).

Watch Spencer Young’s video for “Things Change” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Taxicab Confessions”

02 “Blain Pitch”

03 “Animal Planet”

04 “Intrepid”

05 “Like Anita”

06 “Blockstory” Feat. ANKLEJOHN

07 “Things Change” Feat. Demae

08 “Lacey Duvalle”

09 “Outro”

10 “Crashout” Feat. BbyMutha (Physical-only BONUS TRACK)

Skinemaxxx (Side B) will be out 7/28 via Lex Records.