Last month, Richmond rapper and producer Fly Anakin announced a new project called Skinemaxxx, aka a pair of EPs produced by his longtime collaborator Foisey. Skinemaxxx (Side A) will be here in April, and we’ve already heard lead single “Blicky Bop.” Today, Fly Anakin is circling back with “Outsidigan’s Anthem,” a track that somehow manages to be both chaotic and laid-back all at once with a clash of ’80s drum machines, sax sprinkles, glossy synth, and Anakin’s fervent flow.

In a press release, Anakin calls the song “a theme song for outsidigan’s. The ones that are outside even when they wanna go home. The streets need us. Free Max B.” Listen to “Outsidigan’s Anthem” below.

Skinemaxxx (Side A) is out 4/5 via Lex Records.