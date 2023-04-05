In January, Fly Anakin announced the first entry in a new project called Skinemaxxx, a pair of EPs that were produced by his longtime collaborator Foisey. The Richmond rapper initially shared lead single “Blicky Bop” and followed that up with “Outsidigan’s Anthem.” Today, Skinemaxxx (Side A) is officially out and available to stream. Up next, Fly Anakin is set to join YUNGMORPHEUS on a co-headlining US tour kicking off May 31 in Atlanta. Listen to Skinemaxxx (Side A) in full below, and check out Anakin’s dates with YUNGMORPHEUS.

TOUR DATES:

05/31 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

06/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

06/03 – Easthampton, MA @ Daily Op

06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

06/09 – Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club

Skinemaxxx (Side A) is out now via Lex Records.