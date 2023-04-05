Stream Fly Anakin’s New Skinemaxxx (Side A)
In January, Fly Anakin announced the first entry in a new project called Skinemaxxx, a pair of EPs that were produced by his longtime collaborator Foisey. The Richmond rapper initially shared lead single “Blicky Bop” and followed that up with “Outsidigan’s Anthem.” Today, Skinemaxxx (Side A) is officially out and available to stream. Up next, Fly Anakin is set to join YUNGMORPHEUS on a co-headlining US tour kicking off May 31 in Atlanta. Listen to Skinemaxxx (Side A) in full below, and check out Anakin’s dates with YUNGMORPHEUS.
TOUR DATES:
05/31 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
06/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records
06/03 – Easthampton, MA @ Daily Op
06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
06/09 – Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club
Skinemaxxx (Side A) is out now via Lex Records.
