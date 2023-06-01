Back in April, Mura Masa released a new song ahead of his Coachella performance, “Whenever I Want.” Prior to that, last fall the shapeshifting British producer released the feature-heavy album Demon Time, famously worked on PinkPantheress’ & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” and produced tracks for Shygirl, Oklou, Eliza Rose, and more. Today, Mura Masa is back with a new single, “Drugs,” which is out via his own Pond Recordings and features rising Peruvian artist Daniela Lalita on lead vocals.

“More music from Mura Masa is imminent,” promises a press release. Listen to “Drugs” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/16 — Tallinn, EE @ Flexfest

07/14 — Herk-de-Stad, BE @ Rock Herk

07/15 — Piercy, CA @ Northern Lights

07/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Shambhala Festival

08/18 — Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania