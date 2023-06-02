Earlier this year, classic rap weirdo Kool Keith teamed up with Real Bad Man on the collaborative album Serpent. In a couple of weeks, Keith will follow that album with Black Elvis 2, his sequel to his 1999 cult classic. We’ve already posted Keith’s “Black Elvis 2 (Intro),” and now he’s teamed up with underground fixture Marc Live and fellow ’80s titan Ice-T on the new track “The Formula.”

Kool Keith and Ice-T go way back; their experimental supergroup Analog Brothers, which also featured Marc Live, released their first album in 2000. By that time, Keith and Ice were already well-established as legends, and Ice was well into his endless run on Law & Order: SVU. Earlier this year, Kool Keith and Ice-T got together on “Fire & Ice,” a Serpent track that also featured Atmosphere. It’s always a treat to hear them together.

On “The Formula,” all three rappers go in over a mean, clanking beat. Kool Keith brings the characteristic weirdness: “Distracted by going in the concession stand to buy cotton candy, they missing in action.” Marc Live sounds hard while talking about his “multiverse lyrics.” And Ice-T just annihilates this thing. He sounds harder than hell, and it’s beautiful that he can still summon this venom on demand. Listen below.

Black Elvis 2 is out 6/16 on Mello Music Group. Read our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Ice-T here.