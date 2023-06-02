Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

You might’ve seen some articles about Firefly, Photoshop’s new generative AI tool that lets creators “fill in the gaps” of images. Some folks have used it to expand the canvas of iconic paintings like the Mona Lisa.

The core problem with the current AI pitch is the assumption that we should always need or want more, when choosing exactly what we mean to say and show is central to both art and communication. What lies beyond the frame was not chosen; that was the point. https://t.co/9qSuYJSOzc — Jill Murray (@disco_jill) May 30, 2023

One guy on Twitter used it on album covers from Nirvana, the Beatles, Katy Perry, and others. I posted some of those on Instagram and everyone really hated it! “Hate,” wrote Perfume Genius. “Stop please,” added Lucius. Dave Longstreth commented three vomiting emojis.

Metallicake is sorta funny though.

Ну и вишенка на торте. pic.twitter.com/a90OMgivfA — Dobrokotov (@dobrokotov) May 27, 2023

It’s reportedly pretty easy to play around with if any of you have Photoshop and wanna amuse us in the comments…

