Amber Bain’s recent singles as the Japanese House have been fantastic. “Boyhood,” “Sad To Breathe,” and “Sunshine Baby” have all tapped into that metropolitan pop-rock sound that defines the band’s label, Dirty Hit, and all have been exemplary case studies in how vibrant that sound can be.

Today, Bain is sharing the closing track from new album In The End It Always Does, a sparse, dreamy, and deeply intimate piano ballad called “One For Sorrow, Two For Joni Jones.” Joni Jones is her dog, who comes up in a lyrical/melodic flourish that reminds me of a different Joni: “Sometimes I think without you life would lose its bones/ Really, day to day, I’d still just be walking in the park with our little Joni Jones.” The song is very, very pretty, and you’d do well to spin it below.

In The End It Always Does is out 6/30 via Dirty Hit.