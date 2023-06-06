New York chillwave connoisseur Brothertiger (John Jagos) is still promoting his 2022 self-titled album, and soon he’ll embark on a small East Coast tour through Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, and Toronto. Ahead of that, Jagos has shared a breathtaking cover of Filter’s 1999 classic “Take A Picture.”

“Today I’m releasing a cover of @filter_richard_patrick’s song, ‘Take A Picture,'” Jagos wrote on social media. “I’ve wanted to cover this one for a long while, and finally mustered up the courage to do it! This was one of my favorite songs to hear on the radio growing up in the late ’90s. I would always tell my mom to turn it up loud whenever it came on in the car. She always did! Hope you all dig it!”

Truly an excellent choice of cover. Listen to that below.