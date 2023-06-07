Mort Garson Revival Continues With Journey To The Moon And Beyond

About three years ago, Sacred Bones announced plans to reissue four albums from Canadian-born electronic-music pioneer Mort Garson, who passed away in 2008 and is probably best known for his 1976 album Mother Earth’s Plantasia, which he recorded “for plants and the people who love them.” Sacred Bones reissued Plantasia in 2019, prompting renewed interest in Garson (here’s John Collins from the New Pornographers talking about how Neko Case recommended his music.)

Today, the label has announced plans to release a Garson compilation titled Journey To The Moon And Beyond, coming July 21. Within Journey To The Moon And Beyond is Garson’s soundtrack to the 1974 blaxploitation film Black Eye starring Fred Williamson, previously unreleased and newly unearthed advertising music, “Zoos Of The World” (from a 1970 National Geographic special of the same name), and three uncontextualized movements titled “Western Dragon.”

Finally, the album features Garson’s soundtrack to the live broadcast of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, as first heard on CBS News. Presumed lost for years (save for some YouTube clips), the moon landing soundtrack was found by audio archivist Andy Zax, who came across a copy of the master tape while going through an archive belonging to the late poet and composer Rod McKuen.

Listen to “Moon Journey” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Zoos Of The World”

02 The Big Game Hunters “See The Cheetah”

03 “Western Dragon (Pt 3)”

04 “Western Dragon (Pt 2)”

05 “Moon Journey”

06 “Music for Advertising #6”

07 “Black Eye (Main Theme)”

08 “Western Dragon (Part 1)”

09 “Music For Advertising #7”

10 Captain DJ “Disco UFO (Pt II)”

11 “Three TV IDs”

12 “Music for Advertising #8”

13 “Love Is A Garden”

14 The D-Bee’s “Cat Boogie”

15 “Black Eye (End Credits)”

Journey To The Moon And Beyond will be out 7/21 via Sacred Bones.