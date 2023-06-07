A Giant Dog – “Different Than”

New Music June 7, 2023 10:14 AM By Rachel Brodsky

A Giant Dog – “Different Than”

New Music June 7, 2023 10:14 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Austin glam-punks A Giant Dog have announced their sixth album. Out August 25, it’s a concept album titled Bite; according to a release, it tells “a dense tale about its protagonist’s ultimately tragic days in a ‘virtual utopia’ called Avalonia.” Along with the news is a lead single, “Different Than.”

“Within our previous albums, the subject matter, the lyrics are all very personal, based on our experiences—self-centered, even,” vocalist Sabrina Ellis explains. “In making this conceptual album, we had to find ourselves within, or project ourselves into, the principal characters. We developed them, got to know their minds, emotions, and motivations, and then expressed those in nine songs. The songs aren’t demonstrative as in musical theater. Instead, the songs are heated moments, internal expressions that stand on their own.”

Listen to “Different Than” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Welcome To Avalonia”
02 “Happiness Awaits Inside”
03 “I Believe”
04 “In Destiny”
05 “Different Than”
06 “A Daydream”
07 “Watch Me Sleeping”
08 “Watch It Burn”
09 “In Rainbows”

Bite will be out 8/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

Dave Creaney

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023 So Far

1 day ago 0

Paul Oakenfold’s Former Assistant Alleges He Regularly Masturbated In Front Of Her Beginning On Her First Day

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest