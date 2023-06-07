Austin glam-punks A Giant Dog have announced their sixth album. Out August 25, it’s a concept album titled Bite; according to a release, it tells “a dense tale about its protagonist’s ultimately tragic days in a ‘virtual utopia’ called Avalonia.” Along with the news is a lead single, “Different Than.”

“Within our previous albums, the subject matter, the lyrics are all very personal, based on our experiences—self-centered, even,” vocalist Sabrina Ellis explains. “In making this conceptual album, we had to find ourselves within, or project ourselves into, the principal characters. We developed them, got to know their minds, emotions, and motivations, and then expressed those in nine songs. The songs aren’t demonstrative as in musical theater. Instead, the songs are heated moments, internal expressions that stand on their own.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Welcome To Avalonia”

02 “Happiness Awaits Inside”

03 “I Believe”

04 “In Destiny”

05 “Different Than”

06 “A Daydream”

07 “Watch Me Sleeping”

08 “Watch It Burn”

09 “In Rainbows”

Bite will be out 8/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.