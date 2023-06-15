It’s been six years since heavy metal power trio Mutoid Man released War Moans, their last album. The members of this particular band all have other commitments — singer/guitarist Stephen Brodsky to Cave In and his various other projects, bassist Jeff Matz to High On Fire, drummer Ben Koller to Converge. But now the beast is back. Mutoid Man’s new albun Mutants is coming out next month, and they’ve already dropped the insane video for lead single “Call OF The Void.” Today, they’ve got another one.

The members of Mutoid Man have deep roots in hardcore, but “Siren Song,” the band’s latest, is just a pure marinated-in-bongwater Camaro ripper. In its majestic riffage, you can hear the ghosts of Black Sabbath and Pentagram and Cathedral and the Obsessed — all the classic doom metal bands from the time before “doom metal” was the name of a genre. Below, check out the bugged-out animated video.

Mutants is out 7/28. Pre-order it here.